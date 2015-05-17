(Updates with Polonsky's arrival in Moscow)
MOSCOW May 17 Russian real estate tycoon Sergei
Polonsky was deported from Cambodia to Russia on Sunday to face
embezzlement charges after evading Russian law enforcement
officials for nearly two years.
A passenger plane carrying Polonsky landed at Moscow's
Domodedovo airport on Sunday evening and Russia's TASS news
agency said the businessman was taken away by law enforcement
officials straight from the tarmac.
"The staff of the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry deported
Mr. Polonsky to the territory of the Russian Federation and he
will be prosecuted in accordance to Russian law," said the
Russian Internal Affairs Ministry's spokeswoman, Elena
Alekseyeva.
The move came a year after Cambodia's top court ruled
against extradition of Polonsky, whom Russia arrested in
absentia in mid-2013 over fraud charges related to a Moscow real
estate development project.
Charges against Polonsky, who was once worth $1.2 billion,
are related to a property business he founded, which is accused
of stealing more than 5.7 billion roubles ($115.3 million) of
prepayments for flats in a residential housing complex it was
building.
Slavik Brsoyan, a Russian defence lawyer for Polonsky, said
the defence team in Russia and Cambodia had not been officially
informed of the deportation and a Russian lawyer who travelled
to Cambodia after Polonsky had been arrested there on Friday was
detained by local authorities.
He criticised the deportation and said that Polonsky was not
guilty of the charges but could face a maximum of 10 years in
jail if convicted.
($1 = 49.4350 roubles)
