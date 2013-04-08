* Polymetal says not in merger talks with Polyus Gold
* Polymetal to pay final dividend of $0.31/share
* Net profit up 38 pct, misses f'cast due to tax provisions
* Polymetal shares up 5 pct, top FTSE 100 riser
(Recasts with merger denial, adds quotes, context)
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, April 8 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal denied being in talks about a large
all-Russian gold merger and said on Monday it planned to focus
on organic or self-generated growth.
The group's comments come after months of speculation that
the owners of Polymetal and Polyus Gold, Russia's
largest gold miner, were in talks to create a combined mining
business worth $15 billion.
"Neither management nor large shareholders are in discussion
on a deal," Vitaly Nesis, Polymetal's chief executive, told
Reuters. "Polymetal is focused not on large complex deals with
high risks and uncertain prospects of value creation, but on
organic development."
A Polyus spokesman declined comment.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sold his stake in
Polyus Gold to two Russian buyers for $3.6 billion in February,
having originally harboured ambitions for an international M&A
deal involving Polyus.
Polymetal shares were up 5.1 percent at 8.81 pounds by 1357
GMT, against a gain of 0.3 percent in the FTSE 100 index
, after the company earlier posted a 38 percent rise in
yearly net profit and a 55 percent hike in its year-end
dividend.
Polymetal's $0.31 per share payout is on top of a special
dividend of $0.50 per share in January and helped offset
earnings of $401 million falling short of an average forecast of
$435 million from analysts polled by Reuters.
Nesis said the extra payout would give Polymetal shares a
sector-leading yield combined with the group's solid growth
profile.
Net earnings were negatively affected by one-off tax
provisions for 2012 and prior years, Polymetal said. Its revenue
rose 40 percent to $1.85 billion.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and David Holmes)