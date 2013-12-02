LONDON Dec 2 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal said on Monday it had secured a five-year
credit facility with Sberbank worth $400 million.
The firm, whose profits have fallen this year due to a sharp
drop in gold and silver prices, said the cash would be used to
repay its existing loans and to finance operations.
The loan will extend the maturity on Polymetal's debt, which
amounts to around $1.3 billion, to more than three years, the
firm said.
"The extension of debt maturity ... will underpin the
company's strategy of returning free cash flows to
shareholders," Polymetal chief executive Vitaly Nesis said in a
statement.