MOSCOW, March 30 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal may consider paying special dividend in 2015, the company told a conference call on Monday.

The London-listed company, part-owned by Russian businessman Alexander Nesis, will consider the special payment if it gets financing for its Kyzyl gold project in Kazakhstan, Polymetal added. (Reporting by Diana Asonova and Andrey Kuzmin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)