* Polymetal says 2015 EBITDA down 4 pct yr/yr

* Says recommends dividend payment of $0.13/share

* Sees 2016 capex at $340 mln, up 66 pct yr/yr

MOSCOW, March 29 Polymetal returned to profit in 2015 helped by a weaker rouble and the absence of certain write-offs which had pushed the gold and silver producer to a net loss in 2014.

Polymetal, which competes with other Russian precious metals producers such as Polyus Gold, has benefited from the weakening in the rouble, which reduced its total costs in 2015 by 15 percent to $538 per gold equivalent ounce, which is a mix of gold and other metals.

The rouble depreciation against the U.S. dollar "more than offset the combined negative impact of domestic inflation and change in the gold/silver price ratio," Polymetal said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company made a net profit for 2015 of $221 million following a net loss of $210 million in 2014. Its 2015 revenue fell 15 percent to $1.4 billion as average gold and silver prices declined 8 percent and 17 percent, respectively.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell 4 percent to $658 million.

Its underlying net earnings, adjusted for after-tax impairment charges and reversals and foreign exchange loss, were at $296 million compared with $282 million in 2014.

The company said its board of directors recommended a final dividend payment of $0.13 per share ($55 million in total). This will bring the total dividend for 2015 to $0.51 per share, or $216 million in total, up 25 percent from a year ago, Polymetal, part-owned by businessman Alexander Nesis, said.

Polymetal also forecast total costs for 2016 of between $525-$575 per gold equivalent ounce. The company said it was on track to produce 1.23 million ounces of gold equivalent this year, compared with 1.27 million ounces in 2015.

At the current exchange rates, its capital expenditure for 2016 is expected to be $340 million, up from $205 million last year.

Its shares were down 3 percent in London by 0755 GMT, underperforming a 0.25 percent rise in the FTSE Gold Mines Index . (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Merriman)