MOSCOW Aug 27 Russian gold and silver miner Polymetal reported on Wednesday a $100 million net profit for the first half of 2014, compared to a year-ago loss of $255 million.

The company also said its revenue edged up 1 percent to $727 million as it offset lower prices with higher volumes of gold equivalent sold. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)