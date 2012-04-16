* Polymetal gold output up 24 pct, silver up 74 pct
* Polymetal aims to increase production in Q2
* Shares down 0.16 pct in London, underperforming FTSE 100
MOSCOW, April 16 Russian precious metals miner
Polymetal reported a 64-percent year-on-year increase
in first quarter revenue to $377 million due to rising gold and
silver production.
First quarter gold equivalent production - a measurement of
gold and other metals expressed in units of gold - grew 41
percent year-on-year to 203,000 troy ounces, said Polymetal,
controlled by Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut with Czech
investor PPF.
Gold production reached 101,000 ounces and was up 24
percent, while silver production jumped 74 percent to 5.7
million ounces.
The company, which joined London's FTSE 100 index
last year, said it was on track to deliver on its 2012 gold
equivalent production target of 1 million ounces and expects to
increase production in the second quarter.
Chief executive Vitaly Nesis said in a statement that there
would be meaningful production growth in the second quarter.
Polymetal said earlier its 2012 gold output would be between
590,000 and 640,000 ounces, up from 443,000 ounces last year.
Silver output was expected at between 21 million and 23 million
ounces, up from 19.9 million.
At 0746 GMT, Polymetal shares were down 0.155 percent in
London at 966 pence, underperforming the FTSE 100, which
added 0.25 percent.