* Posts 2011 profit of $290 mln, up 21 pct

* Gold prices climbed 26 pct last year

* Forsees consistently high gold price

* Maiden dividend set at $0.20 a share

MOSCOW, April 25 Russian miner Polymetal said rising gold prices drove 2011 net profit up 21 percent year-on-year to $290 million, while it is on track to produce 1 million ounces of gold equivalent production in 2012.

The company, which joined London's FTSE 100 index after aquiring a full London listing last year, said its average realised gold price in 2011 increased by 26 percent.

"Looking ahead to 2012, the company believes that the gold price will stay above $1,500/oz, as the key fundamental factors affecting the price are still in place for this year and are supporting the investment demand for gold," Chief Executive Vitaly Nesis said in a statement.

"We expect a strong financial year in 2012 on the back of meaningful production growth to 1 million oz," he added.

Polymetal's adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2011 grew by 47 percent to $624 million, while sales reached $1.33 billion, up 47 percent.

Its maiden dividend was set at $0.20 a share.

Polymetal is controlled by Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut alongside Czech private equity investor PPF.

Gold prices have surged in recent years as global economic turmoil has sent investors rushing to buy the metal -- seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty.