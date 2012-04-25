* Posts 2011 profit of $290 mln, up 21 pct
* Gold prices climbed 26 pct last year
* Forsees consistently high gold price
* Maiden dividend set at $0.20 a share
MOSCOW, April 25 Russian miner Polymetal
said rising gold prices drove 2011 net profit up 21
percent year-on-year to $290 million, while it is on track to
produce 1 million ounces of gold equivalent production in 2012.
The company, which joined London's FTSE 100 index
after aquiring a full London listing last year, said its average
realised gold price in 2011 increased by 26 percent.
"Looking ahead to 2012, the company believes that the gold
price will stay above $1,500/oz, as the key fundamental factors
affecting the price are still in place for this year and are
supporting the investment demand for gold," Chief Executive
Vitaly Nesis said in a statement.
"We expect a strong financial year in 2012 on the back of
meaningful production growth to 1 million oz," he added.
Polymetal's adjusted earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2011 grew by 47
percent to $624 million, while sales reached $1.33 billion, up
47 percent.
Its maiden dividend was set at $0.20 a share.
Polymetal is controlled by Russian businessmen Alexander
Nesis and Alexander Mamut alongside Czech private equity
investor PPF.
Gold prices have surged in recent years as global
economic turmoil has sent investors rushing to buy the metal --
seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty.