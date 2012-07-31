* Polymetal says can update output guidance for 2012-2014

* CEO says expects gold price to rise

* Shares up 1.18, outperforms FTSE 100

MOSCOW, July 31 Precious metals miner Polymetal may raise its 2012 production target to reflect the stronger-than-planned performance of its Russian mines, it said on Tuesday.

Polymetal, which joined London's FTSE 100 index last year, said it was firmly on track to deliver on its 2012 production guidance of more than 1 million troy ounces of gold equivalent thanks to the stronger than planned performance at Dukat and Khakanja deposits.

Updated guidance for 2012 to 2014 will be released together with third quarter operational results in mid-October, it added.

"It is too early to talk about it, now we are getting ahead of our plan," chief executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters when asked if the company would raise its target.

"If we decide to update our plan, it can be done when our production results are clear."

Polymetal, controlled by Russian businessmen Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut along with Czech investor PPF, posted $376 million in second quarter revenues, up 19 percent year-on-year, boosted by strong gold and silver production.

Its second quarter gold equivalent production - a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold - grew 54 percent year-on-year to 298,000 troy ounces.

Gold production reached 154,000 ounces, up 52 percent, while silver production jumped 63 percent to 8.1 million ounces.

Gold held steady at $1,622.01 an ounce on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, a key factor driving bullion prices.

Polymetal's CEO expects precious metals prices to rise if the Fed decides on a new round of economic stimulus. He also expects that gold prices may break through last year's maximum of around $2,000 per ounce by the end of this year.

Polymetal was one of the most active buyers of Russian precious metals assets during the financial crisis of 2008-2009. Now the company is following valuations closely again, expecting them to be hurt by the euro zone crisis.

"We are waiting for a further deterioration of the situation with public capital, when the valuation of assets of interest to us will come in line with our expectations," Nesis said.

In March he said Polymetal was eyeing acquisitions in Kazakhstan, Armenia, Ukraine, the Russian Far East and Urals.

Polymetal's London-listed shares were up 1.18 percent by 0821 GMT, compared with a 0.11 percent decline in the FTSE 100 .