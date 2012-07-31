MOSCOW, July 31 Russian precious metals miner Polymetal posted $376 million in second quarter revenue, up 19 percent year-on-year boosted by strong gold and silver production, the company said on Tuesday.

Second quarter gold equivalent production - a measure of gold and other metals expressed in units of gold - grew 54 percent year-on-year to 298,000 troy ounces, said Polymetal, controlled by Alexander Nesis and Alexander Mamut along with Czech investor PPF.

Gold production reached 154,000 ounces, up 52 percent, while silver production jumped 63 percent to 8.1 million ounces.

The company, which joined London's FTSE 100 index last year, said it was on track to deliver its full-year gold equivalent production target of 1 million ounces.