MOSCOW Jan 29 A spokesman for tycoon Suleiman
Kerimov denied a report on Wednesday that the businessman was
looking for buyers for his 40.22 percent stake in Russia's
biggest gold miner Polyus Gold.
The spokesman for Kerimov's investment vehicle, Nafta
Moskva, said a report in Russian daily Vedomosti, which cited
sources close to the businessman, "had no basis in fact".
"This is not true, we are not searching for a (Polyus Gold)
buyer," he said.
Vedomosti reported that Kerimov, Polyus Gold's largest
shareholder, had been looking to sell his stake since last
autumn, but has failed so far to find a buyer.
Kerimov, 47, has been selling out of his businesses,
including a 21.75 percent holding in potash giant Uralkali
and a 36 percent stake in Russia's biggest homebuilder
PIK.
Uralkali pulled out of a potash cartel with Belarus in July,
upsetting the market and infuriating the former Soviet ally.