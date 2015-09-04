By Lidia Kelly
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 Pavel Grachev, the
chief executive of Russia's biggest gold producer Polyus Gold
said on Friday that it is in the company's interest to
remain publicly traded, but he declined to comment on a possible
buyout offer by the firm's largest stakeholder.
On Wednesday, Said Kerimov, son of Russian tycoon and
parliamentarian Suleiman Kerimov, who controls 40.2 percent of
Polyus, said he may announce a buyout offer for the remaining
shares.
Grachev confirmed that the company is aware of the offer,
but declined to comment.
"We are interested in remaining a public company," Grachev
said in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic
Forum in Russia's city of Vladivostok.
Separately, Grachev said that the company's talks on
cooperation with China National Gold are at an "advanced" stage,
but would give no further detail.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)