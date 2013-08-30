COLUMN-Elliott's BHP plan was doomed, but the ulterior motive isn't: Russell
* Writes off $469 mln after gold price slide
* Factors in gold price of $1,350/oz
* On track to produce up to 1.68 mln oz in 2013
MOSCOW, Aug 30 Russia's leading gold miner Polyus Gold tumbled to a first-half net loss after taking a $469 million impairment charge on the slumping price of gold.
Precious metals producers have written down billions of dollars following a 16 percent fall in the bullion price since the start of the year. Polyus had warned earlier that write-offs could reach $480 million.
The loss from continuing operations of $173 million compared with a profit of $419 million for the same period last year. Revenue fell 17 percent to $1 billion.
Excluding the non-cash charges, the miner's first-half profit from continuing operations totalled $255 million, beating analysts' forecast of $235 million.
Polyus' rivals in Russia have also reported first-half losses due to write-offs. Petropavlovsk took $600 million of impairment charges and Polymetal wrote down $305 million.
Polyus, part-owned by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, based its new project valuations on an assumed gold price of $1,350 per ounce, compared with a current price of around $1,406 per ounce, it said in a statement.
It said it had $1.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents as of June 30 and maintained 2013 gold production guidance at between 1.59 million and 1.68 million troy ounces.
