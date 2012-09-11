MOSCOW, Sept 11 Russian businessman Suleiman
Kerimov is seeking a loan to buy a 38 percent stake in Polyus
Gold, Russia's largest gold miner, from his partner
Mikhail Prokhorov, two sources familiar with the discussions
told Reuters.
"They agreed about the possibility to buy each other's
stake," one of the sources told Reuters, adding Kerimov has been
looking to obtain the loan for the last three months.
Forbes magazine cited a financial market source as saying
Kerimov had already agreed a loan with Russian state-controlled
bank VTB.
VTB was not available for comment. Polyus, Kerimov's Nafta
group and Prokhorov's Onexim group declined to comment.