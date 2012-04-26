* Polyus has been in talks with investors to place
stake-sources
* Company is also seeking premium listing in London
* Statement follows Reuters report on its plans
MOSCOW, April 26 Russia's largest gold firm,
Polyus Gold (PGIL), said on Thursday it continues to
work towards its goal of securing a premium listing in London
and selling a 7.49 percent stake held by its subsidiary,
Jenington International Inc.
"It remains PGIL's intention that Jenington should dispose
of its stake in PGIL and it continues to review its options for
doing so in the short term," the company said in a statement.
It said that there could be no assurance as to whether or
when the sale of the stake could go ahead. Based on its current
market valuation, the stake would be worth around $700 million.
Polyus issued the statement "in response to recent media
speculation" after Reuters reported on Wednesday that the
company might be close to selling shares to investors as part of
plans for the premium London listing.
The company had been considering announcing the move this
week, but sources familiar with the matter said choppy market
conditions and investor demands for a substantial discount were
making talks tricky.
Russia effectively shuts down for holidays in early May. A
window for the placement would close at mid-month because
Polyus's financial reports would then become too stale to allow
the deal to go through.
A premium listing in London would put Polyus in a stronger
position to take part in a wave of international mergers
sweeping the metals and mining industry.
Russian politics have, however, complicated the long-awaited
London move, as have Russian laws that treat the gold sector as
strategic.
Polyus, in which billionaires Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman
Kerimov are shareholders, had aimed to gain a FTSE 100 index
spot by shifting from its Jersey home to London and selling
stock to investors.
But the relocation has not yet received the approval needed
from a committee chaired by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who
was re-elected president in March and will be sworn in on May 7.
Polyus last month withdrew its application to create a new
parent company, considered necessary for it to relocate to
London.
Redomiciling would made it easier for Polyus to join the
FTSE 100 as it would then require a free float of 25 percent,
rather than the 50 percent minimum needed for a Jersey-based
company.
Polyus would need to sell 10.5 percent to reach the lower
threshold, with main shareholders reducing their holdings.
Sources say the priority is to secure the premium listing first,
and later achieve the free float needed for FTSE 100 inclusion.
Polyus has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP
Morgan, VTB Capital, Renaissance Capital and Societe
Generale for the planned listing and stock sale,
sources said.