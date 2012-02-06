MOSCOW Feb 6 Russia's top oil official
has written to the prime minister asking the state to transfer
its remaining stake in a major oil outlet to state oil company
Rosneft, setting up a fight for the stake between
powerful industry players.
The letter could set Rosneft on a collision course with one
of Russia's biggest investors in port infrastructure, the Summa
Group, which - together with oil export monopoly Transneft
- owns most of Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port
(NCSP).
If Rosneft took over the state's shares in NCSP, the
government would effectively assume control of the port. NSCP,
on the Black Sea, handles about 25 percent of Russia's crude oil
exports and operates its largest grain terminal.
Summa's chairman, Ziyavuddin Magomedov, told reporters last
week that the group, which also has assets in construction and
participated in the rebuilding of Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre, was
looking into the grain and crude oil trade.
Magomedov, in a separate interview with Vedomosti published
on Monday, said he could be interested in the state's stake.
"That depends on the terms of the sale, first of all the
price," Magomedov told the newspaper. "Plus there are various
models of privatisation -- for example, a secondary share offer
is under discussion."
A source who saw the letter told Reuters that Deputy Prime
Minister Igor Sechin, who opposes plans to privatise state
assets, wrote to Vladimir Putin last week to propose that
Rosneft take over the government's 20 percent state
stake in NCSP.
He also proposed it take up an additional 5 percent owned by
the state rail monopoly.
Sechin is among the most influential opponents of plans to
privatise government firms, which are slated to be sold off
whole or in parts under a plan to raise $200 billion for the
budget over the next five years.
Vedomosti newspaper said state-controlled Transneft could
have bid for the stake in partnership with Summa. A Transneft
spokesman declined to comment on the letter, saying it reflected
the position of its owner, the government.
Rosneft and NCSP officials were not immediately available
for comment.
