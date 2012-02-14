MOSCOW Feb 14 Russia's Economy Minister
Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday she opposed a proposed
transfer of the state's stake in Novorossiisk Commercial Sea
Port (NCSP) to oil company Rosneft, urging
an open-market sale instead.
A source told Reuters this month that Deputy Prime Minister
Igor Sechin, who opposes plans to privatise state assets, wrote
to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to propose that Rosneft take
over the government's 20 percent stake in NCSP.
"We stand for privatising the stake currently held by the
government," Nabiullina told reporters. She declined to say
whether Putin supported that position.
NSCP, on the Black Sea, handles about 25 percent of Russia's
crude oil exports and operates its largest grain terminal. The
Summa Group, together with oil pipeline monopoly Transneft
, owns most of NCSP.
(Reporting by Maya Dyakina, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing
by Douglas Busvine)