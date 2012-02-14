MOSCOW Feb 14 Russia's Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday she opposed a proposed transfer of the state's stake in Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) to oil company Rosneft, urging an open-market sale instead.

A source told Reuters this month that Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, who opposes plans to privatise state assets, wrote to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin to propose that Rosneft take over the government's 20 percent stake in NCSP.

"We stand for privatising the stake currently held by the government," Nabiullina told reporters. She declined to say whether Putin supported that position.

NSCP, on the Black Sea, handles about 25 percent of Russia's crude oil exports and operates its largest grain terminal. The Summa Group, together with oil pipeline monopoly Transneft , owns most of NCSP. (Reporting by Maya Dyakina, writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Douglas Busvine)