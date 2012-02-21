MOSCOW/LONDON Feb 21 Russia's new
Ust-Luga Baltic oil terminal, undergoing repairs after damage
caused by multiple landslides, will be ready to start loading
crude in the coming weeks and may handle a few cargoes in March,
a spokesman for Transneft said.
"It is not yet on the (Transneft) loading schedule, but it
is possible there will be several cargoes in March," Igor
Dyomin, a spokesman for the state pipeline monopoly, said by
telephone on Tuesday.
The terminal had a false start late last year, when cargoes
were awarded by top Russian oil producer Rosneft for
December lifting from the new facility, but by mid-November the
quay had been hit by three landslides, putting off its launch to
early 2012.
Traders said last week that oil company Surgutneftegaz
had offered a cargo for lifting in Ust-Luga, where the
second phase of the Baltic Pipeline System terminates, at the
end of February.
"The main repair works have been completed, and we are ready
to launch BPS-2 at the end of February or early January," Dyomin
said.
It remained unclear whether regular loadings would commence
from March. Several traders said the port would load a handful
of cargoes each month, gradually ramping up volumes to 10
cargoes per month by June.
Vedomosti newspaper reported on Friday that Russia's
industrial safety watchdog thought the quays might need several
months' work.
UST-LUGA BEFORE FRIENDSHIP
Uncertainty around the port's launch date is likely to force
sellers to offer crude oil for lifting from Ust-Luga at a
discount relative to the more established Baltic terminal at
Primorsk, traders have said.
It could also find a limited range of buyers until
international oil companies add it to their lists of approved
ports for tanker traffic, traders said.
In addition to uncertainty surrounding the ultimate launch
date, economic questions also hung over Ust-Luga as traders
tried to weigh the economics of exports via the new terminal
against rival routes, including Primorsk.
Ust-Luga's netback potential is so far untested, and use of
the route would depend on the pipeline tariff and transshipment
cost.
Even if transshipment costs are no higher than in Primorsk,
one trader said, the total cost per tonne of crude loaded at
Ust-Luga could be $3 higher.
"It will take $300,000 straight off the top" of each 100,000
tonne cargo, he said.
With Russian oil output roughly unchanged from month to
month at around 10.3 million barrels per day and unlikely to
rise, traders said other routes could lose volume, including the
Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline to central and Eastern Europe.
Rosneft, for one, has increased its deliveries via Druzhba
to supply its partly owned refineries in Germany to minimise the
cost of crude oil purchases, which hit the company's bottom line
in the fourth quarter.
"Germany and Poland will be first in line" for cuts to
supply Ust-Luga, a trader said.
