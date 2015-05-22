MOSCOW May 22 One of Russia's richest men,
Vladimir Potanin, has been named a co-defendant in a case in
which state development bank VEB is seeking damages for losses
from the liquidation of a company in which he indirectly owned a
stake, the finance ministry said.
The case comes as Potanin, who is also a shareholder in
world No.2 nickel producer Norilsk Nickel, is fighting
a financial claim from former wife Natalya.
The ministry said on Friday VEB had lodged a claim to
Moscow's arbitration court over losses arising from the
liquidation of a company called Roskhlebprodukt
It said Potanin was engaged in the case as a co-defendant
due to his role as the owner of a stakeholder in
Roskhlebprodukt, a private company importing small amounts of
grain.
Anton Muravyev, a spokesman for Potanin's investment vehicle
Interros, said he had not seen the document and couldn't comment
on the details of the case.
The ministry did not provide further information. According
to local press reports, VEB -- which is acting on behalf of the
financial ministry -- is seeking more than $68 million in
damages from Potanin and other defendants.
Potanin is seen as close to Russian President Vladimir
Putin. Last week, he took part in an ice hockey match with the
Russian leader.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt; Writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)