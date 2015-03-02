MOSCOW, March 2 Metals tycoon Vladimir Potanin
has become Russia's wealthiest businessman with an estimated
fortune of $15.4 billion, overtaking Alisher Usmanov who had
worn the crown for three years in a row, according to the latest
rating from U.S. magazine Forbes.
Potanin, the chief executive and co-owner of nickel and
palladium miner Norilsk Nickel, has seen his wealth
rise $2.8 billion over the past year, propelling him from the
No. 8 position he held in 2013, Forbes said.
Norilsk's market capitalisation jumped 55 percent last year
as global prices for nickel soared amid fears of supply
shortfalls. Norilsk, in which Potanin owns a third, is a major
exporter and has also benefited from a slide in the rouble.
Usmanov slid to the No. 3 position as his fortune tumbled
$4.2 billion to $14.4 billion, Forbes said.
He is co-owner of Russian metals firm Metalloinvest, No.2
mobile operator MegaFon, Internet group Mail.ru
, and the British Premier League football club
Arsenal.
The value of his shares fell significantly last year as part
of a broader sell-off of Russian-related stocks triggered by the
conflict in Ukraine and sliding oil prices.
Mikhail Fridman, co-owner of Alfa-Bank and the biggest
investor behind emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom Ltd
and Russia's No.2 food retailer X5, remained
Russia's second-richest tycoon with wealth of $14.6 billion
although his fortune fell by $3 billion from a year ago.
Potanin was also ranked 60th in the Forbes' list of the
world's richest people, topped by Microsoft Corp.
co-founder Bill Gates.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by
Christian Lowe)