MOSCOW, March 16 Germany's Siemens
said on Thursday it had delivered four gas turbines for a power
plant in southern Russia to power-plant builder
Technopromexport.
"We have delivered the turbines to Technopromexport," said
Nikolai Rotmistrov, head of energy and gas production at Siemens
in Russia, adding that the contract stipulated the equipment
should be used on Russia's Taman peninsula.
The sale of the turbines for a plant to be built on the
Taman peninsula previously attracted attention in August when
sources told Reuters that they could be transferred to power
plants being built in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory
of Crimea.
European Union sanctions bar European individuals and
companies from providing energy technology to Crimea, annexed by
Moscow from Ukraine in 2014.
Siemens has categorically denied that the equipment will be
used in plants in Crimea. "Taman is part of the Russian
Federation. We are not violating sanctions," said Rotmistrov.
Technopromexport said last year it planned to sell the
turbines after a tender to build the Taman plant was cancelled
after receiving no bids.
The company said in November a Russian joint venture owned
by Siemens was delaying the delivery of some parts for the
turbines.
On Thursday, it said some of the parts had still not been
delivered, in breach of the contracts terms.
"Practically all conditions of the turbine supply contract
have been fulfilled by Siemens. But part of the equipment is
still being held in the Germany company's warehouses," the
company said.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia
Lyrchikova, Writing by Jack Stubbs, Editing by Christian Lowe)