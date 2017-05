MOSCOW May 24 Russian diamond producer Alrosa is ready for privatisation, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Tuesday.

Ulyukayev added that the government would like to reduce its stake in the firm in the first half of this year, with the sale take place on the Moscow Exchange.

