Deripaska's group bets on improving aluminium, Russian outlook
* Says En+ gives entry into emerging markets without FX risks
MOSCOW May 30 The Russian Direct Investment Fund is considering taking a part in the privatisation of the country's diamond miner Alrosa, TASS news agency cited the Fund's Chief Executive Officer, Kirill Dmitriev, as saying on Monday.
The government plans to sell a stake in Alrosa later this year. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing nby Dmitry Solovyov)
HONG KONG, May 16 Australia and Hong Kong began talks to secure a free trade agreement, Australia's trade minister Steven Ciobo said on Tuesday, that he said would focus on securing increased access for service providers and could be firmed up within a year.