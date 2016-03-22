* Western banks reluctant to advise on asset sales
* Wariness could reduce returns for Russia
* Deadline for banks to respond was Monday
By Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova
MOSCOW, March 22 Western investments banks with
Russian operations are reluctant to advise Moscow on planned
privatisations, three Western banking sources told Reuters,
concerned about violating sanctions imposed on Russia over the
Ukraine conflict.
The caution illustrates the growing wariness of Western
banks about getting involved in Russian finance deals even if
they are not in areas directly affected by sanctions.
Last week a European Union official warned banks considering
buying Russian government debt that they should ensure any
investment is not a way of circumventing sanctions on Russian
state-owned enterprises.
The Russian Economy Ministry last week sent requests for
proposals (RFPs) to banks on advisory roles for the sales of
stakes of 50.08 percent in oil firm Bashneft, 10.9
percent in diamond miner Alrosa and 10.9 percent in
lender VTB.
Banks were told to respond by the close of business on
Monday, March 21.
"We will not take part. We at first wanted to but talked to
other European and U.S. banks and saw that none of them is going
to," said a banker with a U.S. bank which received an RFP,
speaking on condition that the name of his company was not
disclosed.
If Western banks steer clear of the deals it is likely to
make it harder for Russia to sell the assets at an attractive
price as it will dim the interest of foreign investors who
usually follow international banks' advice.
Based on current market capitalisations, the stakes could
fetch around 430 billion roubles ($6.3 billion), Reuters
calculations show.
TEN RESPONSES RECEIVED
Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse
, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley,
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas
, UBS, Citi, UniCredit,
Societe Generale, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
Raiffeisen were among the Western banks which received
RFPs.
Russian Deputy Economy Minister Nikolai Podguzov was quoted
by Russian news agencies on Tuesday saying that a total of 10
banks have returned with answers to the ministry, including
Western ones. He declined to name the banks or give details of
their responses.
Russian banks which were invited to submit proposals
included the following lenders or their units: Sberbank
, VTB, VEB, Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital,
Alfa Bank, MDM Bank and The Auction House of the Russian
Federation.
Two Western banking sources told Reuters that Western banks
see the privatisations carrying the same risks as helping to
arrange the Russian sovereign Eurobond issue, since the deals
could be seen by their governments as helping the Kremlin raise
funds amid sanctions.
The U.S. government has warned some banks that buying
Russian debt would undermine international sanctions imposed on
Moscow for its role in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported
last month.
"Given the White House's position, banks will be afraid that
it will be the same as with Eurobonds - it may be considered as
helping the Russian government to raise money," said another
executive with a U.S. bank.
Western investment banks have been closing or scaling back
their operations as the Russian economy shrank under pressure
from falling commodity prices and sanctions.
However, companies like financial advisory group Rothschild
have been making cash from debt restructuring in Russia and some
former Soviet countries.
Oksana Tarasenko, a department head at the Economy Ministry,
told Reuters request that Russian and foreign banks had
submitted answers to the ministry.
"As the next stage assumes a competitive comparison of the
proposals, it is not expedient to name the banks," she said. One
of the Western bankers said he believed the Economy Ministry may
extend the deadline to give Western banks more time to decide.
The Russian Finance Ministry is betting on the
privatisations to balance its budget and not exceed a deficit of
3 percent of gross domestic product in 2016.
($1 = 67.8974 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe and Keith Weir)