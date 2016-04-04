(Adds details, background)
By Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia's Economy Ministry has
chosen three domestic investment banks to organise the
privatisation of large state companies this year, it said on
Monday.
It chose VTB Capital to arrange the privatisation of oil
company Bashneft, Sberbank CIB for the privatisation
of diamond miner Alrosa and Renaissance Broker for the
privatisation of VTB Bank, it said in a statement.
Russia plans to sell stakes in a number of state-controlled
entities which should help it to keep the budget deficit within
3 percent of gross domestic product this year if the oil price
stays at $40 per barrel in 2016 as an average.
The economy ministry had sent a request for proposals to
Russian and foreign banks for advisory roles in the sales of a
50.08 percent stake in Bashneft and 10.9 percent stakes in both
diamond miner Alrosa and lender VTB.
Sources told Reuters last week that Swiss banks UBS
and Credit Suisse had been interested in advising on
the deals as long as they did not violate sanctions. One of the
sources said Italy's UniCredit had also been
interested.
Western investment banks with Russian operations have been
reluctant to advise Moscow on the privatisations as they are
worried about the consequences of violating sanctions imposed on
Russia over the Ukraine conflict.
The government will make a final decision on the banks,
based on the economy ministry's proposals.
