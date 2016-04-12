BRIEF-Ocwen Financial files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
* Ocwen Financial Corp says files amendment to 2016 annual report on form 10-K
MOSCOW, April 12 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed an order on Tuesday removing Olga Dergunova from the posts of head of the Federal Agency for the Management of State Property and deputy economy minister.
The order, published on the Russian government's website, said Dergunova was removed as she was moving to another position, without elaborating. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
JERUSALEM, May 16 Israel sought to prevent the shekel rising further on Tuesday by agreeing to allow Intel Corp to pay the tax due on its planned purchase of Israeli autonomous vehicle technology firm Mobileye in dollars.