* Next year's privatisation revenue goal halved
* "Lasting damage" from selling too cheaply - official
* State pension funds may buy Transneft, Russian Railways
* Rosneft unlikely to go on the block
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, June 27 The Russian government halved
its target for privatisation revenues next year, saying on
Thursday that selling off state companies at a time when
financial markets are weak could inflict lasting damage.
In a presentation to a cabinet meeting as the government
seeks to flesh out a three-year fiscal plan, the State Property
Agency slashed its forecast to 180 billion roubles ($5.5
billion).
This year's privatisation revenues are likely to reach 60
billion roubles, or 14 percent of their original target.
"The current state of financial markets is such that it
would, with rare exceptions, be impossible to avoid lasting
damage from selling stakes in these companies," Olga Dergunova,
head of the property agency, said.
The main sell-off pencilled in for 2014 is a stake in former
state fixed-line telephone monopoly Rosteleom.
Dergunova's comments reflected a retreat from market reforms
in Russia since Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin for a
third presidential term in May 2012.
In that time, the biggest business deal in Russia has been a
de facto nationalisation - state oil major Rosneft's
$55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian oil venture TNK-BP.
State capitalists like Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin oppose
privatisation. Dergunova's agency is subordinate to the Economy
Ministry, which has been temporarily weakened as minister Alexei
Ulyukayev only took up his post this week.
The budget, buoyed by triple-digit oil prices, remains close
to balance, sapping any sense of urgency to reduce the state's
dominant role in the economy.
TOO CHEAP TO SELL
A poor investment climate, slowing growth and capital
outflows have hit Russia's stock market, which has fallen by 18
percent this year and trades at a valuation discount of around
half to other major emerging markets.
Privatisation revenues have repeatedly fallen short of
target, although the state did raise more than $5 billion last
autumn from the sale of a stake in Sberbank, Russia's
largest bank.
In 2015, a further stake is due to be sold in bank VTB
, which raised $3.3 billion in a recent rights issue.
In 2016, a small stake should be sold in Russian Railways.
Privatisation revenues for 2015 would slip to 140 billion
roubles - down by three-quarters from the previous target -
before recovering to 300 billion roubles in 2016.
In her presentation, Dergunova retreated from the idea of
placing stakes in large state companies on the stock market.
Instead, she proposed selling shares in Russian Railways and
state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft either to the
state pension fund or to the National Welfare Fund, where
windfall oil revenues are saved to cover future pension costs.
There continues to be no firm plan to sell shares in
Rosneft, where Sechin is entrenched also as the chairman of
state holding company Rosneftegaz, which owns 69.5 percent of
the world's largest publicly listed oil firm.
Ulyukayev suggested, however, that if Rosneftegaz does sell
Rosneft shares, that could raise a further 1 trillion roubles in
budget revenues.