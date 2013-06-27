* Next year's privatisation revenue goal halved
* "Lasting damage" from selling too cheaply, official says
* No firm dates for company selloffs
* State pension funds may buy Transneft, Russian Railways
* Rosneft unlikely to go on the block
By Darya Korsunskaya and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, June 27 The Russian government halved
its privatisation target for next year on Thursday, as Kremlin
officials loyal to President Vladimir Putin tightened their grip
on economic policy.
The revised privatisation agenda rolls back a $50 billion,
multi-year drive to dispose of state assets that was launched in
2010 by reformist former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin but has
been only fitfully implemented.
That sell-off plan set the high-water mark of Dmitry
Medvedev's liberal four-year presidency. Putin's return to the
Kremlin in May 2012, in a job swap with Medvedev, has slowed the
pace of reforms in Russia's $2 trillion economy to a near halt.
Privatisation revenues have repeatedly fallen short of
target, although the state did raise more than $5 billion last
autumn from the sale of a stake in Sberbank, Russia's
largest bank.
Disenchanted investors have since sent Russian stocks down
to a valuation discount of around a half to other big emerging
markets. The benchmark RTS index has fallen by 18
percent in the current year to date.
That, in turn, makes selling off the legacy of the Soviet
command economy an unappealing prospect for the Kremlin.
"The current state of financial markets is such that it
would, with rare exceptions, be impossible to avoid lasting
damage from selling stakes in these companies," Olga Dergunova,
head of the State Property Agency, told ministers.
Dergunova slashed her privatisation revenue forecast for
2014 to 180 billion roubles ($5.5 billion). This year's
privatisation revenues are likely to reach 60 billion roubles,
or 14 percent of their original target.
The main sell-off pencilled in for 2014 is a stake in former
fixed-line monopoly Rosteleom, which is being groomed
to compete with Russia's three main private mobile operators -
MTS, Megafon and Vimpelcom.
Rostelecom is widely tipped to be the ultimate buyer of
Tele2, the fourth-largest player on Russia's mobile market that
was recently bought by state bank VTB.
KREMLIN INC
While fiscal stability is assured for now by triple-digit
prices for oil, Russia's main export earner, creeping state
expansion into the economy is sapping growth, which slowed to a
four-year low of 1.8 percent in the period from January to May.
The biggest business deal since Putin's return to the
Kremlin has been a de facto nationalisation - state oil major
Rosneft's $55 billion takeover of Anglo-Russian oil
venture TNK-BP.
State capitalists like Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, long-time
ally of Putin, oppose privatisation - including of his own
company.
"With the economy struggling to grow ... a more vibrant
private sector is critical to nourishing the proper environment
that would be conducive to stimulating growth," said Ivan
Tchakarov, chief Russia economist at investment bank Renaissance
Capital.
"In that sense, the Economy Ministry proposal does not
exactly elicit bright visions about medium-term sustainable
economic development."
The revised privatisation programme contains no firm dates
for sell-offs, reduces the size of stakes to be put on the block
and ensures that the state will keep majority control of most of
its prized assets.
In 2015, a further stake is due to be sold in bank VTB
, which raised $3.3 billion in a recent rights issue.
In her presentation, Dergunova retreated from the idea of
placing stakes in some large state companies on the stock
market.
Instead, she proposed selling shares in Russian Railways and
state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft either to the
state pension fund or to the National Welfare Fund, where
windfall oil revenues are saved to cover future pension costs.