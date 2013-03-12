* To sell stake in Rosneft, cut stake in VTB
By Lidia Kelly
GORKI, Russia, March 12 Russia will resume
selling stakes in state firms in the second half of the year,
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday, indicating
possible slippage in the government's ambitious privatisation
programme.
Selling off state assets has been a long and bumpy process,
and with an expected 2013 budget deficit of below 1 percent of
gross domestic product and low levels of sovereign debt, Russia
has no pressure to put its prime assets on the block.
Siluanov, speaking at a cabinet meeting, avoided specifics
in comments that raised questions over Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev's commitment to moving forward before the year ends on
a string of deals on the docket for 2013.
"We have not looked into the timing, but I think that, one
way or another, (privatisation) will start in the second half of
the year," Siluanov said. "These are questions about the
details."
The state raised more than $5 billion from the sale of
shares in Sberbank last autumn, but an offering of new
shares by state-controlled competitor VTB penciled in
for this year is struggling to attract interest.
Among the few deals likely to progress are the proposed
float of diamond miner Alrosa, and the public offering or
strategic sale of a 20 percent stake in the Novorossiisk
Commercial Sea Port on the Black Sea.
The Finance Ministry is looking for extra revenues to cover
additional state spending this year already envisaged at around
500 billion roubles ($16.3 billion), according to Siluanov.
In the 2013 budget, the government envisaged that 427
billion roubles raised from privatisation would be spent on
financing the deficit, Siluanov added, expected at 0.8 percent
this year.
While high prices for oil - Russia's chief export - finance
a big chunk of state spending and assure a nearly balanced
budget, earnings from crude cannot be used for ad hoc spending
under a fiscal rule adopted last year.
The government has so far approved a plan that would raise
between 206 billion and 224 billion roubles this year from
privatisation, according to news agency Interfax, with nearly
150 billion roubles to come from selling 5.66 percent of the oil
major Rosneft.
Exactly how the sale is likely to go through is unclear as
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin,
has consistently lobbied against its privatisation.
Instead, Sechin is pursuing a strategy to build up Rosneft
as a Kremlin-controlled national champion through the $55
billion takeover of TNK-BP, to be completed in days,
that will create the world's largest listed oil firm by output.
($1 = 30.7365 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Douglas Busvine, John Stonestreet)