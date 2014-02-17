* PM says 2014 plan depends partly on economic climate
* Asset sale drive seeks to raise total of $50 bln
* Programme delayed by divisions, volatile markets
By Gleb Stolyarov
MOSCOW, Feb 17 Russia's prime minister said on
Monday he hoped to raise more than $5.5 billion this year by
selling stakes in state companies, reviving a delayed
privatisation programme that could spur a flagging economy.
At a meeting with deputy prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev
also sounded a note of caution, saying the sale of shares in
companies such as Rosteleom or shipping group
Sovcomflot could happen only in good market conditions.
Launched in 2010 by then Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, the
$50-billion privatisation drive to reduce the state's direct
role in the economy and improve a much-criticised investment
climate has been dogged by delays.
Assets have since been removed from the lists, prey to
volatile markets and a tug-of-war between more liberal-minded
politicians and hardliners favouring a slower approach to
privatisation.
"Just this year, we have a quite serious privatisation plan
to raise 200 billion roubles ($5.7 billion), and I hope that
these plans will be fulfilled," Medvedev told the meeting.
"(The approach to privatisation) should be balanced. We
should not delay but at the same time we should consider the
economic circumstances in the world and in the country."
Russia's economic growth has slowed, reaching just over 1
percent last year after hitting an average 7 percent before the
2008/09 financial crisis. Privatisation revenues would help meet
generous election promises made by President Vladimir Putin.
Last June, Russia halved its privatisation target for 2014
to around $5.5 billion after many previously planned sales were
stalled because of adverse market conditions.
The results of the sales so far have been mixed.
DIVISIONS
Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, attracted strong
investor demand for its stake sale in 2012, raising more than $5
billion, and the country's second-largest bank, VTB,
last year won sovereign backing for a $3.3 billion share issue.
But a 16 percent stake in state diamond miner Alrosa
was priced at the bottom of a planned range, valued at
$1.3 billion, in October. [ID nL5N0II05D]
The main sell-off pencilled in for 2014 is a stake in
Rosteleom, which competes with Russia's three main private
mobile operators - MTS, Megafon and Vimpelcom
. Rostelecom recently merged its mobile assets with VTB's
Tele2 Russia mobile unit into a single company, T2 RTK Holding.
Olga Dergunova, head of the State Property Agency, told the
meeting Russia expected to receive 150 billion roubles from that
sale and the privatisations could start in the second quarter
with Sovkomflot. She did not disclose the amount expected to be
sold in Rostelecom.
State capitalists such as Igor Sechin, the head of state
energy company Rosneft and a long-time ally of Putin, oppose
privatisation - including of his own company. [ID nL5N0IK0V1]
The state had been planning to sell its stake in
Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP) by the end of
2013. Rosneft asked Putin in October to sell it the state's 20
percent stake. [ID nL5N0IK0V1]
A further stake in VTB is due to be sold in 2015.