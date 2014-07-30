(Adds details)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, July 30 Russia has not ditched plans to
sell off its stakes in top oil producer Rosneft and
banking group VTB, even if they are subject to
sanctions by the United States, news agency Interfax reported on
Wednesday, citing the head of the privatisation watchdog.
Russia set out privatisation plans covering a number of
companies in 2010, aiming to bolster state coffers and improve
corporate governance, but the initiative has been dogged by
delays.
"We are not reviewing our plans for today. The situation is
changing but the assets should be ready (for sale)," Olga
Dergunova, head of the state property management agency was
quoted as saying.
However, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
acknowledged last month that the business environment for state
selloffs remains tough.
The plans have also been hit by the recently announced
sanctions from the West against some Russian companies,
including Rosneft and VTB, over Moscow's role in Ukraine.
"I wouldn't venture to make forecasts on what the economic
or political situation will be like in a year, but our position
is that any given asset should be in a good economic condition
today, tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Dergunova said
about privatisation, according to Interfax.
