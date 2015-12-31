MOSCOW Dec 31 Russia aims to raise 1 trillion
roubles ($13.53 billion) from privatisation next year, Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview aired on Thursday,
signalling a major acceleration of plans to sell state assets.
These plans, ambitious on paper, have largely ground to a
halt over the last three years against the background of poor
stock market conditions, exacerbated by a plunge in oil prices
and Western sanctions linked to the Ukraine conflict.
However, the same negative economic developments also mean
that the government is increasingly strapped for cash, giving it
an incentive to speed up privatisation as an alternative to
raising taxes, cutting spending or exhausting fiscal reserves.
"Next year we will seriously change our approach to
privatisation," Siluanov said in the interview on Rossiya-24
television. "The Russian government is preparing proposals to
sell stakes in large companies."
He added that "in the first instance" the state oil firm
Rosneft was being prepared for privatisation. Bashneft
, a smaller oil company that was renationalised last
year, is also under consideration.
Plans to sell a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft were first
announced in 2013 and approved by the government a year ago, but
progress has been minimal. Rosneft is presently 69.5 percent
state-owned.
While the finance ministry is eager to accelerate
privatisation to boost state revenues, opponents - among them
Rosneft's CEO Igor Sechin - have repeatedly argued that
privatisation should be delayed until stock prices are
significantly higher.
($1 = 73.8845 roubles)
