MOSCOW, March 15 The Russian government has sent requests to banks seeking proposals on selling stakes in mid-sized oil producer Bashneft, diamond producer Alrosa and state bank VTB, four financial sources told Reuters.

The sources said that proposals refer to selling 50.08 percent in Bashneft, 10.9 percent in Alrosa and 10.9 percent in VTB.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)