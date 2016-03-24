BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
MOSCOW, March 24 Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men, said on Thursday his investment vehicle Interros was considering taking part in privatisation of state assets, although it was not interested in buying a stake in oil company Bashneft. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance