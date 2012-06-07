* Rosneft to be further privatised before 2016, not in 2012
* Had planned to sell 15 pct in 2012 for around 200 bln
roubles
* Rosneft share price 20 pct lower than 2006 IPO valuation
MOSCOW, June 7 Russia's top oil firm Rosneft
is still due to be further privatised by 2016, Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday, in an apparent
attempt to rebuff anti-privatisation hawks.
Russia had planned to sell 15 percent in Rosneft in 2012 for
around 200 billion roubles ($6.2 billion) as part of a wider
privatisation programme, but the plan was later scrapped due to
a low share price amid volatile stock-market conditions.
The appointment of former Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin,
who advocates a strong state role in the economy, as CEO of
Rosneft last month added to doubts the company was on track for
sale.
But Medvedev said at a government meeting Rosneft was still
on the list of companies which the government aims to withdraw
from direct state control by 2016.
Government officials have said Rosneft, the owner of the
world's largest hydrocarbon reserves, won't be sold cheap. Its
shares are almost 20 percent below their level in the company's
2006 IPO of $7.55 per Global Depository Receipt (GDR), an
embarrassment to the state which wants to see Rosneft a leader
on the global market.
Rosneft is valued far below its international peers, trading
at about 5 times historic earnings, below ExxonMobil at
nearly 10 times and PetroChina at 11 times - a discount that
reflects political risk and governance concerns specific to
Russia.
The government on Thursday approved a privatisation
programme, although a separate decision for each company will
still be required to go ahead with the state stake sale.
Economy Minister Andrei Belousov reiterated plans to raise
300 billion roubles from privatisations in 2012. Neither
Medvedev, nor Belousov mentioned Rosneft among companies that
will be privatised this year.
($1 = 32.4375 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by David Holmes)