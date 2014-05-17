MOSCOW May 17 Russia could reduce its stake in
oil producer Rosneft this year, bringing forward a
privatisation that had been scheduled for 2016, the economy
minister was quoted as saying on Saturday.
Vedomosti newspaper reported last week, citing two
government sources, that Russia could sell 19.5 percent of
Rosneft as early as this autumn or in 2015.
"Nothing prevents us from completing this deal in the
current year, the market conditions are not bad and technically
we are fully prepared," Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was
quoted by RIA news agency as saying.
Ulyukayev, taking part in an Asia-Pacific Economic
Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers meeting in the Chinese city
of Qingdao, said that both Russian and foreign investors had
expressed interest, according to RIA.
The state owns 69.5 percent of Rosneft, the world's largest
listed oil company by production, but it eventually plans to
reduce its shareholding to 50 percent plus one share.
Russia's stock market has fallen sharply in recent months as
a result of the East-West standoff over Ukraine, reducing the
price that Russia could receive by selling state companies.
However, there may have been a preliminary agreement with
strategic investors from Asia, analysts cited by Vedomosti said.
British oil major BP is the second-biggest Rosneft
shareholder with a 19.75 percent stake.
