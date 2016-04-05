REFILE-Tech, banks keep European stocks afloat
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.
MOSCOW, April 5 Foreign banks are not involved in the privatisation of oil company Bashneft and diamond miner Alrosa, a senior executive of Russian bank Sberbank said on Tuesday, to the best of his knowledge.
Maxim Poletayev, first deputy chairman of Sberbank's board, added that he hoped Sberbank CIB would be the global coordinator for the Bashneft privatisation. He said Russia's VTB Capital would probably be the global coordinator for the Alrosa stake sale.
The Economy Ministry said on Monday it had chosen Sberbank CIB as the organiser of Alrosa's privatisation and VTB Capital as the organiser of the Bashneft privatisation. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
AMSTERDAM, May 23 PPG Industries remains interested in negotiating a "consensual" deal with Akzo Nobel , even as the Dutch rival paint maker resists its 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover offer, PPG's top executive said on Tuesday.