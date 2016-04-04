MOSCOW, April 4 Russian Economy Minister Alexei
Ulyukayev said on Monday that a the selection process of banks
that would advise the government on several privatisations was
in its final stage.
"It is highly likely you will learn (on Tuesday) which banks
were selected," Ulyukayev told journalists.
Western investments banks with Russian operations have been
reluctant to advise Moscow on the privatisations, citing fears
about violating sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine
conflict.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)