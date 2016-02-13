MUNICH Feb 13 Russian billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg said on Saturday he would potentially be interested
in buying stakes in the country's diamond miner Alrosa
and other miners when they come up for sale.
"We have been traditionally interested in the mining sector
story, we will keep a close eye on it," Vekselberg told
journalists.
He said, however, he is not interested in acquiring stakes
in Russia's oil or gas companies.
Russia is planning a privatisation drive this year, hoping
to bring between 500 billion roubles ($6.38 billion)and 800
billion roubles into the state coffers.
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by
Toby Chopra)