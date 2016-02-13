(Corrects headline)
* Vekselberg is one of Russia's richest men
* Putin's privatisation plan aims at 500-800 bln roubles
* VTB CEO says now not good time to sell
By Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly
MUNICH/MOSCOW, Feb 13 Billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg said on Saturday he might buy stakes in some of
Russia's miners when they come up for sale, the first oligarch
to officially declare in interest in the country's new
privatisation drive.
Vekselberg, one of Russia's richest men with assets ranging
from construction to aluminium, said he might buy a stake in
Russian diamond miner Alrosa and other miners.
"The question is at what price?" Vekselberg told
journalists. "We have been traditionally interested in the
mining sector story, we will keep a close eye on it."
With the country facing second straight year of recession
and with sanctions impeding Western investment, Russian
oligarchs are the most likely buyers in companies that President
Vladimir Putin wants to sell to boost state coffers.
Until now, they have said little on the issue, with sources
only saying that oil major Lukoil has told the Russian
government it wants to buy smaller rival Bashneft, one
of the firms slated for the privatisation.
Vekselberg, owner of the Swiss-based Renova conglomerate,
said he was not interested in acquiring stakes in Russia's oil
or gas companies.
In 2013, he was part of a consortium of four Soviet-born
billionaires who sold a stake in oil producer TNK-BP to oil
giant Rosneft reaping $27.7 billion between them,
including around $7 billion for himself.
ILLUSIONARY BUYERS?
The privatisation drive aims to bring in between 500 billion
roubles ($6.38 billion)and 800 billion roubles.
In addition to Alrosa and Bashneft, the Kremlin is
considering reducing state stakes in Rosneft, shipping firm
Sovkomflot and state-controlled bank VTB.
Andrei Kostin, VTB's chief executive officer, said on
Saturday current market conditions do not support a sale.
Falling oil prices and sanctions imposed in 2014 for
Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis has slashed the value of
Russian assets.
"If sanctions are lifted, for example ... then definitely
our price will be higher," Kostin told the state-run Rossiya-24
television channel.
"And that is also a very important factor that needs to be
looked into, to wait until the summer to see if there are
signals that there could be such move (lifting sanctions)."
He said if the European Union and the United States were to
lift their restrictions, shares of the companies released from
sanctions could rise 50 percent.
Vekselberg, however, said that current prices for Russian
assets are "reasonable".
Kostin said it was a misconception that oligarchs are lining
up to snap up Russian assets cheaply.
"The task to sell all of this is quite complicated and it is
some sort of an illusion that there are some people who would
buy right now, today," he said.
"The economic situation is very difficult, the outlook also
anything but simple, that's why the sale will definitely be
transparent and honest. To find a buyer today is not easy."
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia
Kelly; Editing by Toby Chopra and David Evans)