* Russia aims to sell stakes in some assets to boost
revenues
* Sees over 84 bln rbls from Alrosa, Sovkomflot sales in
2016
* VTB CEO says sale not an easy task, may move to 2017
By Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly
SOCHI, Russia, May 20 The privatisation of a
part of the state-owned stake in Russia's second-largest lender
VTB Bank may not be possible until 2017, VTB Chief
Executive Officer Andrei Kostin said on Friday.
Russian news agencies quoted Kostin earlier on Friday saying
that the privatisation might be completed in the autumn of this
year, yet he acknowledged that the sale would be no easy task.
Russia, in its second year of recession, plans to sell off
stakes in some of its largest assets as it tries to stop its
budget deficit from growing above 3 percent of gross domestic
product in 2016.
"I don't see a window (for a sale) at the moment, I only see
a closed door. But we are working to open it a bit," Kostin told
reporters. "I think autumn is the earliest but I admit that we
can move into 2017."
The government stake in VTB may be reduced to 50 percent
plus one ordinary share, the Kremlin said earlier this month,
meaning that a stake of up to 10.9 percent could be for sale as
part of a broader privatisation drive scheduled for this year.
Kostin added that the sale may happen on the Moscow
Exchange. Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev was quoted as saying
on Friday that the state may get over 84 billion roubles ($1.3
billion) from stake sales in diamond miner Alrosa and shipping
firm Sovkomflot.
The sale is not an easy task because access to foreign
financial markets was curbed significantly after the United
States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia in
2014 for its role in Ukraine.
Kostin said on Tuesday that it was more likely that VTB
would quit the Ukrainian market than continue to develop its
business there.
Interfax news agency quoted Kostin as saying on Friday that
there are three or four potential bidders for the Ukrainian
business of his bank.
Kostin said that the bank does not rule out buying out its
perpetual bonds to manage both rouble and foreign exchange
liquidity.
"They are becoming quite expensive," Kostin said, cited by
Interfax.
VTB issued Russia's first perpetual bond, worth $1 billion,
in 2012, to boost its core capital. Those bonds are permanent
interest-only loans that issuers do not have to repay, allowing
them to count the money raised towards capital.
They also pay more than bonds with a set security as
investors must be compensated for the risks of buying papers
with no redemption date.
Kostin added later to reporters on Friday that VTB does not
have immediate plans to buy out its preferred shares from the
state - a form of support the bank received to offset the effect
of sanctions.
($1 = 66.7400 roubles)
