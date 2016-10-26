MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday that the government's 10.9 percent stake in Russia's second largest lender VTB bank could be sold later than in 2017, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moiseev said the sale may be delayed due to Western sanctions imposed on the bank.

The estimated price of the stake is 103 billion roubles ($1.64 billion), he said. ($1 = 62.8192 roubles)