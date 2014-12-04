MOSCOW, Dec 4 Russia's exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel
(ULSD)from the Baltic port of Primorsk in December will rise by 5.6 percent
on a daily basis from the previous month to 1.055 million tonnes, traders
said on Wednesday.
Market sources previously expected November diesel oil exports from
Primorsk would fall by 3.8 percent month-on-month.
Following is a table of ULSD exports from Primorsk in December (in
tonnes):
Dec 14 Nov 14 month-on-month,
pct
Total 1,055,000 966,600 5.6
of which:
Surgutneftegaz 280,000 238,000 13.9
Lukoil 140,000 302,000 -55.1
Rosneft 180,000 80,000 117.7
Gazpromneft 271,000 150,000 74.8
TAIF 132,000 131,600 -2.9
Bashneft 52,000 65,000 -22.6
(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)