* Russia's third-richest man seeks to challenge Putin for
presidency
* NBA team owner sets sights on Russian politics
* Asserts riches, playboy reputation not such a liability
* Prokhorov: "At the end of the day, I am sure I'll win"
By Chrystia Freeland and Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, Jan 17 He is Russia's third
richest man and has been described as its most eligible
bachelor. He owns a top U.S. basketball team.
Now Mikhail Prokhorov is vying for his country's top office,
reinventing himself as a politician with an "obsession" about
Russia's future and a plan to put it on the right track.
In a career turn that would have seemed unthinkable for any
of Russia's billionaire tycoons just a year or so ago, Prokhorov
is seeking to run against Prime Minister Vladimir Putin -- in
power for the past 12 years -- in a March 4 presidential vote.
Putin is expected to win despite declining popularity and
big December street protests that exposed dissatisfaction among
many Russians with his plan to return to the Kremlin. Prokhorov
said he hopes to beat Putin, but made clear he views the vote as
a springboard to a lasting political role.
"Maybe it sounds a little bit corny, but I love my country,"
Prokhorov, who spent part of a fortune rooted in the 1990s
privatisation of a huge Arctic mining operation to buy the New
Jersey Nets basketball team, told The Freeland File on
reuters.com in an interview.
"And really, I see a lot of problems -- and I know the
answers."
His chances of success above all with liberal, middle class
voters he targets may be clouded by resentment of Russia's
"oligarchs" and suspicions that his candidacy is a "Kremlin
project" meant to blunt opposition to Putin rather than
increasing pressure on the paramount leader.
There was no portrait of Putin or President Dmitry Medvedev
in Prokhorov's office, where he sat for the interview beneath a
windowed dome. The trophies and artefacts lining shelves did not
seem to point to a long interest in politics.
They included a Lladro porcelain basketball player making a
shot, a gold-coloured sneaker from "sports veterans" of Norilsk
Nickel -- the metals miner he sold his stake in before
the 2008 financial crisis -- and pieces ranging from a silver
bull, as in 'bull market', to a mammoth and a Matryoshka doll.
Unmounted and obscured by a partition behind his big desk,
however, a picture of Prokhorov with former Finance Minister
Alexei Kudrin provided a hint of Prokhorov's liberal political
agenda. Kudrin was forced out in September and is urging Putin
to loosen his grip and enact democratic reforms.
In an interview with Reuters, he invoked Abraham Lincoln.
His 204 cm (6-foot-8), somewhat gaunt frame and narrow face hint
at a physical resemblance. "Government should be of the people,
by the people and for the people -- and we have had government
at the expense of the people."
Putin, he said, had been "very efficient" for the first five
or six years of his 2000-2008 presidency, but "we need to change
the strategy -- from stability to very active movement". Russia
was "lagging behind compared to the rest of the world."
"We are ready to fight for the future of Russia being one of
the most transparent, open, democratic countries of the world,"
said Prokhorov, 46, who wore an unassuming dark suit, blue shirt
and patterned necktie. "This is my obsession."
"TIME FOR POLITICS"
The biggest opposition protests of Putin's rule were fueled
by suspicions that his United Russia party benefited from
widespread electoral fraud even though its parliamentary
majority was sharply cut in a Dec. 4 election.
Both the vote result and the protests have shaken Putin's
grip as he seeks at least six more years in power, showing many
Russians are tired of a tightly controlled political system in
which they feel they have no voice.
Prokhorov was a stranger to politics until last year, when
he briefly headed a Kremlin-backed liberal party but quit in a
dispute with Vladislav Surkov, the influential strategist behind
Putin's consolidation of power.
But Prokhorov is widely seen as less of a challenge than a
crutch for Putin; a safe candidate who could lend legitimacy to
the presidential election and split the opposition.
Prokhorov poses no threat to Putin because he is
"practically a caricature of an oligarch whom millions of voters
by definition will never support," said Nikolai Petrov, a
political analyst at the Carnegie Moscow Center.
Prokhorov, who owns aluminium, gold and banking assets, is
ranked by Forbes magazine as Russia's third-richest man and No.
32 in the world, with an $18 billion fortune.
A rare Russian bachelor at his age, Prokhorov has a
reputation for late nights out and luxury ski vacations.
He caused a stir at home and abroad in 2007 when French
police detained him on suspicion of arranging prostitutes for
guests at the Alpine ski resort of Courchevel.
He denied any wrongdoing and was later cleared, but analysts
say the incident undermines his political viability and could
allow the Kremlin to keep him on a short leash.
"Prokhorov has been embroiled in too many scandals to count
on becoming a popular politician," Petrov said. "He can always
be held back."
Prokhorov disputed that view, contending that the playboy
image was an attraction for some Russians -- and even calling
the Courchevel incident "the beginning of my political career."
"A miracle happened. Because before the Courchevel case,
nobody in Russia knew me," he said. "After this I became more or
less popular."
Prokhorov's background is no barrier for Tatiana Arshiyeva,
a Moscow resident in a crowd that gathered when Prokhorov spoke
to campaign workers and voters at Moscow's Central Telegraph
Office this month.
Arshiyeva said she had not voted in many years but planned
to vote for Prokhorov if election officials approve the two
million petition signatures he has gathered since announcing his
bid just over a month ago and put him on the ballot.
"He is a new politician, and these are new times and I think
Prokhorov has a promising future."
KHODORKOVSKY'S FATE
Not surprisingly, Prokhorov agrees. In the interview, he
expressed confidence that both his basketball team and he
himself would come out on top in the end.
For the Nets, his plan is "to win the championship in five
years," he said. "To create a playoff team is very easy, but to
create a championship team is ... another story. That's why we
need to wait a little bit."
He vowed not to sell the Nets, joking that one of his first
acts would be to move the U.S. National Basketball Association
(NBA) to Russia.
As for his political career, he said: "At the end of the
day, I am sure I'll win."
"If I was a winner in business, I want to be a winner in
politics," he said.
Business and politics have proved a dangerous mix under
Putin, who reined in Russia's tycoons during his first term as
president.
Oil magnate Mikhail Khodorkovsky was arrested in 2003 and is
due to stay in prison until late 2016 after two trials Kremlin
critics say were part of a campaign to seize his assets and
punish him for challenging Putin by funding the opposition.
Prokhorov said Khodorkovsky's fate "was a very bad
precedent," allowing officials at all levels to persecute
businessmen for power and profit, and said he would free him
immediately if elected.
But he said Khodorkovsky had made a "crucial mistake" by
trying to be a politician and a businessman at the same time,
and that he had stepped back from business activity while
pursuing state office.
From prison, Khodorkovsky said Russia's shifting political
landscape made Prokhorov's future -- and Putin's -- uncertain.
"For now, Mikhail Prokhorov looks like a pure Putin project,
though Prokhorov himself may not like that," Khodorkovsky said
in an interview with Finnish newspaper Helsingen Sanomat that
was published on his website last week.
"But politics is more complex than a primitive scheme -- and
judging by the December protests, politics is returning. So I
will not try to predict Prokhorov's fate, and everything could
change in the most unexpected way."