MOSCOW Nov 1 Promsvyazbank, one of Russia's
largest non-state banks, has strengthened its balance sheet with
a $400 million bond issue this week, an alternative to a share
sale it cancelled after baulking at the valuation proposed by
investors.
Chief Financial Officer Alexandra Volchenko said on Thursday
she expected the bank's capital adequacy ratio - a key measure
of a bank's ability to withstand shocks - to exceed 11 percent
after the bond issue, based on a local definition of the ratio.
Promsvyazbank, Russia's No.10 lender by assets and
controlled by brothers Alexey and Dmitry Ananyev, placed a
seven-year subordinated Eurobond issue worth $400 million with a
yield of 10.20 percent on Tuesday.
The deal came after Promsvyazbank postponed an initial
public offering earlier this month.
"The subordinated bond is a good alternative ... In this
regard, we managed to replace IPO which did not take place,"
Volchenko said, adding the bank would also use its profits to
bolster capital.
Promsvyazbank's local capital adequacy ratio, known as N1,
stood at 10.61 percent as of Oct. 1, close to a minimum level of
10 percent required by Russia's central bank.
"It (the Eurobond) will be included into capital step by
step - we expect N1 at over 11 percent as of Jan. 1," Volchenko
told journalists.
Volchenko added that funds raised via the Eurobond would be
enough for bank to operate next year and possibly also in 2014,
if its overall loan portfolio rises by about 20 percent a year.
