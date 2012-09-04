By Katya Golubkova
| MOSCOW, Sept 4
MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russian bank Promsvyazbank has
asked the local market regulator for permission to list its
shares on the London Stock Exchange, marking the first
step towards a long-awaited foreign listing, the lender said on
Tuesday.
Promsvyazbank joined Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon
, which also asked the watchdog on Tuesday for
permission to list its shares in London.
Promsvyazbank, where brothers Dmitry and Alexey Ananyev own
a 88.3 percent stake, said it asked the regulator to approve
thelisting of no more than 25 percent of its shares in London in
the form of global depositary receipts (GDR).
The lender, where the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD) owns the remaining stake, did not provide
other details or say when it expected to list.
Promsvyazbank described the application as "a standard
procedure and one of the steps required as we continue to study
the various options available to us."
The lender had considered an initial public share offer
(IPO) before the global banking crisis of 2008-09 but then
postponed a move due to the crisis.
"As we have stated previously, the bank is considering
various options for raising capital in international markets,
including an IPO with a potential listing on an international
stock exchange," the bank said on Tuesday.
First Deputy Vice President Alexandra Volchenko told Reuters
in March that the lender might launch the IPO in the second half
of 2012 if markets stay in positive mood.
She said back then the lender may float a stake of around 25
percent in the form of new and existing shares, raising some $1
billion.
The deal, if successful, would be the biggest among
non-state Russian banks since Nomos bank raised over
$700 million in an IPO last April.
Last month Promsvyazbank reported a tripling in its
first-half net profit to 3.8 billion roubles ($117.6 million),
helped by a sharp rise in interest income.