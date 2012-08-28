MOSCOW Aug 28 Promsvyazbank, one of the largest non-state Russian banks, reported a tripling in its first-half net profit to 3.8 billion roubles ($119 million) on Tuesday, helped by a sharp rise in interest income.

Promsvyazbank, Russia's eleventh biggest bank by assets according to Interfax data, said its net interest income rose 50 percent on a year ago to 14.1 billion roubles.

The lender's net loan portfolio was up 12 percent at 445 billion roubles, boosted by a high-marginal retail lending which added 29 percent since the end of 2011.

Promsvyazbank is majority-owned by Promsvyaz Capital controlled by Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, while the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development owns an 11.75 percent stake.

Alexandra Volchenko, the bank's first vice president, told Reuters in March that Promsvyazbank may float its shares in an initial public offering in the second half of this year if market conditions allow.