MOSCOW May 30 Promsvyazbank, ranked among
Russia's top 15 banks by assets, posted 2.2 billion roubles ($70
million) in first quarter net profit, up 22 percent year-on-year
thanks to increases in its interest and commissions income, the
bank said on Thursday.
The bank, majority owned by billionaire brothers Dmitry and
Alexei Ananyev, said that its net interest income rose 10
percent and net commissions income increased 15 percent
year-on-year.
Alongside its domestic peers, the bank saw weak lending - up
just 1 percent in the first three months of the year. Retail
loans added 4 percent and its corporate portfolio was down 8
percent but loans to small and mid-sized business rose 72
percent.
Promsvyazbank said it spent 1.8 billion roubles on
provisions for possible bad loans, flat year-on-year. Its
non-performing loan ratio was down to 3.9 percent from 4.1
percent as of the beginning of the year.
Russia's gross domestic product grew by an annual 1.6
percent in the first quarter, its slowest quarterly pace since
late 2009, increasing the risk of a spike in bad loans if
unemployment increases.
On Wednesday, Sberbank, Russia's top lender,
posted a 4 percent fall in first quarter profits as it set aside
$1 billion to cover potential bad loans.
($1 = 31.5475 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
editing by Megan Davies)