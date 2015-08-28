MOSCOW Aug 28 Promsvyazbank, one of Russia's largest non-state banks, made a net loss of 2.8 billion roubles ($42 million) in the second quarter, the bank said on Friday, as it increased loan loss provisions.

The bank's second-quarter results follow a roughly 2 billion rouble loss in the first quarter and were dragged sharply lower by a 10.7 billion rouble provision charge for loan impairment.

Promsvyazbank's share of non-performing loans rose to 5.3 percent at the end of June from 2.9 percent at the beginning of the year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)