MOSCOW, June 3 Russia's Promsvyazbank
on Friday posted 0.3 billion roubles ($4.5 million) in
first-quarter net profit, compared to a loss of 2.0 billion
roubles a year earlier, as risk management costs fell.
Promsvyazbank, one of Russia's largest non-state banks,
suffered steep losses last year as an economic slump hurt the
ability of Russian households and firms to meet loan repayments
and dampened demand for borrowing.
"The economic surroundings are far from perfect, and we
still need to live another couple of quarters to be sure that
we're out of the hole," the bank's Chief Financial Officer
Vladimir Mamakin told reporters.
Promsvyazbank's net interest income rose 26 percent
year-on-year in the first quarter to 6.8 billion roubles, while
loan-loss provisions fell to 6.6 billion roubles from 8.6
billion roubles a year before.
"We're starting to look at the future with moderate
optimism," Mamakin said, adding that Promsvyazbank's profit
forecast for this year remained unchanged at a little above
zero.
The bank's non-performing loan ratio rose to 5.3 percent at
the end of March from 4.0 percent at the start of the year as
its loan book shrank by 4 percent.
Mamakin added that in June Promsvyazbank planned to issue
3.7 billion roubles of preferred shares to its majority
shareholders, boosting its Tier 1 capital. The plan was unveiled
earlier but the exact timing was unclear.
